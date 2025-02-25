Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffoe bids farewell to Swedish club Halmstads BK

Swedish-Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffoe’s time at Halmstads BK has officially come to an end, the 32-year-old center-back, and the club confirmed via Instagram that there will be no continuation.

"Hello, club. I would like to extend a big thank you to everyone in and around Halmstads BK,” Baffoe said in a heartfelt message.

"All the leaders, employees, and all the way to the supporters who have made this journey incredible since I made the decision to move home to Sweden."

Baffoe rejoined HBK in March 2020 after leaving in 2015 for Germany with a clear objective - helping the club return to the top-flight. Looking back, he feels proud to have accomplished that mission.

"I came with a clear and distinct goal, and that was to help HBK back to the Allsvenskan and enjoy football and the community the club stands for," he added.

"When I look back, I can proudly say that I kept my word and fulfilled a big goal with your help."

Now a free agent, Baffoe is exploring new opportunities, preferably in a warmer climate.

"Right now, there is probably no country that attracts more than the other, but it is more about the whole and what kind of package can be offered," he said.

The former Sweden youth international made 170 appearances for HBK, where he netted 10 times and delivered seven assists across all competitions.