Ghanaian defender Joseph Opoku helps Vado FC secure promotion to Serie C

Left-back Joseph Opoku has been instrumental for Vado FC this season, helping the team secure promotion to Serie C with a 1-0 win against Chisola Calcio in the Serie D play-off final.

Opoku joined Vado FC last summer on a season-long loan from Torino's U19 side, following his impressive performances in the Primavera division.

The 19-year-old faced a challenging start to the season, missing 11 games due to an injury that sidelined him for three months.

"I missed 11 games after I got injured for three months at the start of the season and came back to play 26 matches and made 3 assists," Opoku said.

His season was further interrupted by a muscle injury that kept him out for another month.

"I was out of our last three games of the league due to a thigh muscle stretch for four weeks. But I recovered in time for the play-off. I managed to play 30 minutes of the semifinals, then full time in the final," he added.

Despite these setbacks, Opoku feels fulfilled after helping Vado FC achieve their goal of qualifying for Serie C.

"I'm extremely happy to have helped the club achieve its main objective. The experience has been worthwhile. I have learnt a lot despite the few setbacks."

The former EurAfrica product may return to Torino in the Primavera youth league.