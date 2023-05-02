Ghanaian defender Joseph Opoku's assist secures victory for Torino in youth league

Young Ghanaian defender Joseph Opoku provided an assist to help secure Torino a 3-2 victory over Fiorentina in the Italian Primavera1 youth league.

The game was held at the Piero Torrini Park, and it was an exciting match as the home team, Fiorentina, lost to Torino on matchday 29 of the Italian Primavera1 youth league.

Opoku, who played as the left-back, was the protagonist of the game as his assist helped Torino secure all three points on the road.

Torino took a commanding two-goal lead before the hour mark, but Fiorentina scored one back in the 75th minute through a penalty and subsequently equalized three minutes later, making the score 2-2.

Opoku, who is only 18 years old, was introduced in the 86th minute to replace teammate Joan Ruiz.

He made an instant impact with his first touch and provided an assist to Zanos Savva, which secured Torino's victory. With this win, the Turin club has moved to second place, one point ahead of Fiorentina.

Opoku was rated 6.5 by the Italian youth football website Mondoprimavera.