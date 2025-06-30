GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian defender Joshua Quarshie begins pre-season with new club Southampton

Published on: 30 June 2025
Germany-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Joshua Quarshie, has commenced pre-season at his new club, Southampton, ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The centre-back signed for the English Championship side from German Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim a month ago.

Today, Joshua Quarshie was part of the Southampton players who reported to the team's training grounds to start pre-season training.

Quarshie, 20, signed a four-year deal to complete his move to Southampton. He must prove himself in pre-season to secure a place in the starting eleven.

Already, the Germany U20 international has expressed his desire to succeed at the English club, insisting that he is confident the English club is the right place for him.

"It makes me feel very happy because Southampton is a very big club with a very good history. From the first second, I felt Southampton is the right club."

“English football is a little bit rough and I like this kind of playing style. With my height and my body, I think I’m in the right spot,” the defender said when he signed in May.

 

