Ghanaian defender Joshua Quarshie eyes Premier League promotion with Southampton

Published on: 30 May 2025
German-born Ghanaian defender Joshua Quarshie has disclosed his main ambition of helping Southampton make a quick return to the English Premier League. 

The 20-year-old centre-back joins the Saints on a four-year deal from TSG Hoffenheim.

“I think I’m a very composed player,” he said, describing his playing style. “I don’t do big things on the ball, but I’m very good on the ball at keeping everything simple. I think the main point is my body, my pace, and that’s how I help the team.

“I think we both have the same goal: to get promoted to the Premier League again, and I will try everything I’ve got to help the team with my qualities, and to show the fans what kind of player they’ve got.”

Quarshie spent last season on loan at Greuther Furth, where he made 20 appearances in the Bundesliga 2.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Germany, the lanky centre-back remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

