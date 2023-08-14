Ghanaian defender Joyce Asamoah joins Italian club Pavia Academy

Italian club Pavia Academy SSD have secured the signing of Ghanaian female defender Joyce Nana Asamoah.

Pavia Academy SSD took to its official social media platforms to make the announcement of the talented defender having agreed to a deal and eventually going through the medical process.

The Ghanaian defender has joined the Serie B side following the expiration of her contract with Bologna. Asamoah opted to join Pavia after running down his contract despite Bologna's interest to offer her a new deal.

Pavia Academy SSD signed defender Joyce Nana Asamoah to strengthen their backline ahead of the new season and also give the gaffer options tactically due to her versatility.

Joyce Asamoah made 33 appearances for Bologna having helped the team secure qualification to Serie B from Serie C. Her solid performance at the back ensured that Bologna lost just a game and with only two draws.

The former Fabulous Ladies player previously played for Riccione in the Serie C before switching to Bologna.

Joyce Asamoah made Coach Yusif Basigi's Black Princesses squad for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France but failed to make an appearance due to an injury she sustained in camp.