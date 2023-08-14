Ghanaian defender Joyce Nana Asamoah joins Pavia in Italy

Ghanaian defender Joyce Nana Asamoah has completed an exciting move to Italian club Pavia Academy SSD, with the club officially unveiling her.

The announcement was made by Pavia Academy SSD through their official social media platforms, showcasing their enthusiasm for this new signing.

Formerly a defender for Fabulous Ladies, Asamoah's journey takes her to the 'Eccellenza League,' colloquially known as Serie E. This strategic move comes as the result of Asamoah's free agent status, following the expiration of her contract with Bologna at the conclusion of the previous season.

In the preceding season, Asamoah displayed her prowess in nearly 30 matches for Bologna in the Serie C championship, a remarkable feat that contributed to the club's elevation to the prestigious Serie B.

Asamoah has been brought in to strengthen the defensive line ahead of the upcoming season. Notably, her versatility as a player also offers the team valuable tactical options.

Founded in 1911 in Pavia, Lombardy, Calcio Associazione Pavia Società Sportiva Dilettantistica, known as Pavia, is an Italian female football team. Their home games are hosted at the Stadio Pietro Fortunati in Pavia, which accommodates up to 4,999 spectators.