Ghanaian defender Kaden Amaniampong praised by Viktoria Koln U-19 coach

Viktoria Köln U-19 coach Marian Wilhelm has heaped praise on young defender Kaden Amaniampong, hailing his outstanding qualities on the pitch.

The 18-year-old recently signed a professional contract with Bundesliga 3 side Viktoria Köln after impressing with his performances for the club's U19 team.

Wilhelm has been particularly impressed by Amaniampong's athleticism, speed, and strength, particularly when it comes to direct duels with opponents.

The coach also praised the young defender's willingness to defend, describing him as an "absolute pillar" of the U19 team.

"Kaden has excellent athletics and speed, and is extremely strong, especially in direct duels," said Wilhelm.

"He has the maximum willingness to defend, that's what you want as a coach. His playmaking and his understanding of our way of playing football have evolved very quickly this year. So he was an absolute pillar of our U19 and led the way with consistently good performances."

Amaniampong's impressive performances for the U19 team have also earned him opportunities to play at the senior level, making 11 out of 15 Bundesliga games over the course of the season. He even scored an important goal against 1. FC Köln, helping the team to secure a crucial win.

With his new professional contract, Amaniampong will have the opportunity to continue developing his skills and making an impact at the club. Wilhelm is certainly confident that he has what it takes to succeed.