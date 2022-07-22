Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams ‘cannot wait to make history’ with FC Basel

Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams is overjoyed with his move to FC Basel and eager to help the Swiss giants win trophies.

It’s been a roller coaster these past days, and I’m overwhelmed by the support and good wishes I have received so far. I’m elated to join FC Basel and I cannot wait to make history with the Family. Let’s put all hands on deck and watch it happen," the centre-back wrote on Instagram.

The 27-year-old is desperate to have a good season so that Otto Addo can consider him for Ghana's World Cup campaign later this year.

In 2018, Adams joined Hoffeinhem from BSC Young Boys, where he helped the club win the Swiss Super League for the first time in 32 years.

"I see myself as a physically strong team player who always tries to bring positive energy into the team in order to be successful with the team.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the Super League, playing a lot of games and winning as many titles as possible with FCB," Adams told Basel's website.

Adams has already been under contract with RCD Mallorca, Fortuna Düsseldorf, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and the BSC Young Boys.

The central defender has also played in international cup competitions such as the UEFA Champions and Europa League.

The young FCB team should now benefit from the experience gained by the defensive leader in various leagues and competitions.