Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams picks up MOTM award as he excels on FC Basel debut

Kasim Adams had a memorable debut as he was named man of the match in his first appearance for FC Basel.

The Ghanaian defender joined the Swiss club last week and made his debut this past weekend, proving his worth.

The centre-back was the standout performer in Basel's 1-1 Swiss Super League draw with Servette FC on Sunday.

Adams was on the field for the entire game. According to Fotmob, he created one chance, one shot was blocked, two clearances were made, and two interceptions were made.

The 27-year-old joined FC Basel on loan from German side Hoffenheim with the option to make the move permanent.

Adams is desperate to have a good season so that Otto Addo can consider him for Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign later this year.