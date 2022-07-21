Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams returns to Switzerland as he joins FC Basel on loan

Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams has joined Swiss giants FC Basel on a season-long loan from Hoffenheim.

Adams, who appeared in just three games for the German club, has moved to Basel in search of more regular playing time.

The 27-year-old is desperate to have a good season so that Otto Addo can consider him for Ghana's World Cup campaign later this year.

In 2018, Adams joined Hoffeinhem from BSC Young Boys, where he helped the club win the Swiss Super League for the first time in 32 years.

"I see myself as a physically strong team player who always tries to bring positive energy into the team in order to be successful with the team.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the Super League, playing a lot of games and winning as many titles as possible with FCB," Adams told Basel's website.

Adams has already been under contract with RCD Mallorca, Fortuna Düsseldorf, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and the BSC Young Boys.

The central defender has also played in international cup competitions such as the UEFA Champions and Europa League.

The young FCB team should now benefit from the experience gained by the defensive leader in various leagues and competitions.