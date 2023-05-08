Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams sent off in FC Basel defeat

Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu Adams had an awful afternoon in the Swiss Super League on Sunday, as he was sent off in his team's defeat to FC Zurich.

The on-loan Hoffenheim defender was given a starting spot in the important match at St. Jakob-Park, but he could not complete the game owing to a red card.

In the 85th minute, the 27-year-old was issued a red card, leaving his team defenceless as they began to concede. Unfortunately, the defender failed to continue with his impressive form having scored in Basel's win in their previous fixture.

FC Basel were defeated 2-0 at home by FC Zurich, with two late goals from Roko Simic and Ifeanyi Matthew in the week 32 encounter.

In a long stoppage time full of drama, FC Basel's day got worsened as two other players headed for an early shower in addition to Kasim Adams who was already watching from the locker room. Wouter Burger and Taulant Xhaka received their marching orders in the clash in the 97th and 112th minutes.

As if that was not enough, FC Zurich also got their share of the red card as Mirlind Kryeziu who was not on the pitch received a red card as well. In all, the game produced nine yellow cards and four red cards.

FC Basel remain out of the top four sitting in the fifth position with 42 points out of 32 matches.