Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams set for new chapter after Servette exit

Published on: 04 June 2025
Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu Adams will leave Swiss side Servette FC at the end of June when his contract expires, closing the chapter on a short spell with the Geneva-based club.

The 29-year-old joined Servette in August 2024 on a short-term deal following a difficult period in Germany with Hoffenheim. He made 18 appearances across all competitions, helping Servette secure a second-place finish and qualification for European football next season.

Servette confirmed Adams' departure in a statement, along with Victory Beniangba and Joseph Nonge, thanking them for their service.

Though Adams was involved heavily early in the season, injuries and tactical changes reduced his playing time in the latter half. According to sources close to the player, he is now weighing offers from clubs in Belgium, Turkey, and the Middle East.

“Kasim is focused on his next move. He still has a lot to offer and wants a club where he can play regularly,” a representative told Kickgh.com.

Adams, capped over 10 times for Ghana, hopes a strong club run can reignite his international career ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

