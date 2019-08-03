Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng scores to earn SV Reid draw in Austria

Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng was on target on Friday night as SV Reid secured a point against Austria Lestanau in the Erste Liga.

The former WAFA defender scored in the five minutes after the break to cancel out a Thomas Mayer lead for Austria Lestanau.

Boateng played a key role in stopping the home side from adding to their tally following a resolute defensive performance from the Ghanaian.

The 22-year old was among the top performers on the night and could easily be named man of the match.

Boateng has now featured in the opening two games for Reid and will be expected to feature when Reid welcome Amstetten at home in their next game.