Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng set to join Austrian side Sturm Graz

Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng has emerged on the radar of Austrian top flight side Sturm Graz.

The SV Reid defender could join Sturm Graz before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

The sought after defender has been on the radar of several clubs with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki making an offer early this month.

But the offer was rejected by the Austrian second tier side.

Sturm Graz are looking for another defender before the window closes after their pursuit of another Ghanaian Gideon Mensah ended this afternoon after the 21-year old joined Zulte Waregem.

Boateng has made five appearances this season in Ertse Liga scoring a goal for the second tier side.

Last season, the strong center back played 30 times for SV Reid.