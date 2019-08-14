Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso holds first training with Southampton

Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso held his first training session with Southampton on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has joined the Saint on a season-long loan from German club Augsburg, with an option to buy the centre-back.

The Austria Under 21-international took to the Staplewood grass for the first time in Tuesday's training session.

He returns to England after starting his youth career at MK Dons.

Danso could be in the fray for the side's Premier League trip to Liverpool on Saturday.