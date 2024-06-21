Ghanaian defender Kevin Luckassen becomes free agent

Dutch-Ghanaian defender Kevin Luckassen has parted ways with Romanian club UTA Arad, becoming a free agent.

Although his contract was set to expire at the end of the month, he was released early to explore his options for his next move.

Several clubs are reportedly interested in signing the 30-year-old, but Luckassen is taking his time to make the right decision.

Luckassen has had a journeyman career, with UTA Arad being his 12th club since his professional debut in 2011.

His previous clubs include AZ Alkmaar, Ross County, Slovan Liberec, Northampton Town, Almere City, Politehnica IaÈ™i, Viitorul ConstanÈ›a, Kayserispor, Sepsi OSK, and Rapid BucureÈ™ti.

Despite being born in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Luckassen has expressed a desire to play for Ghana, honouring his Ghanaian heritage through his parents.

He has yet to receive a call-up to the Ghanaian national team, having previously represented the Netherlands at the U18 and U19 levels.

Kevin Luckassen is the older brother of Derrick Luckassen, who also started his professional career at AZ Alkmaar, and he is a cousin of Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey.

Growing up, Kevin supported AFC Ajax due to his association with Amstelveen Heemraad and living in Amsterdam. Besides Dutch, he speaks English and is currently learning Czech.