Ghanaian defender Kevin Mensah extends contract with Danish club Brondby

Ghanaian left-back Kevin Mensah has committed his future to Danish Superligaen club Brondby by signing a new one-year contract extension.

Mensah's previous contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023, but he has now extended his stay with the club until the summer of 2024.

The 32-year-old defender joined Brondby in 2017 and has established himself as a key figure within the team. In recognition of his leadership qualities, Mensah was appointed as the club's captain in 2020.

In his time at Brondby, Mensah has made 136 appearances, contributing six goals and providing 12 assists from the left-back position. His consistent performances and dedication to the team have made him a fan favorite.

By extending his contract, Mensah has expressed his commitment to Brondby and his desire to continue playing a crucial role in the club's success.