Ghanaian defender Kingsley Gyamfi joins Osters IF on loan from Hammarby

Osters IF have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian center-back Kingsley Gyamfi on a season-long loan from Allsvenskan club Hammarby IF.

The deal also includes an option to buy, giving the club an opportunity to secure the promising defender permanently in the future.

The 20-year-old talent began his journey in Ghana before making his way to Sweden, where he joined Hammarby in the summer of 2022.

Initially playing in the U19 Allsvenskan, he quickly progressed to Hammarby TFF in Ettan Norra, demonstrating his defensive capabilities.

In 2024, he further honed his skills during a loan spell at Ekenas IF in the Finnish top division.

With the new season approaching, Osters sees Gyamfi as a key addition to their squad.

Sporting director Jesper Jansson expressed confidence in the young defender’s potential:

"I know Kingsley from before. He is a player with great potential who previously played in HTFF but was also loaned to Finland last year. A fast and tall center-back who will complement the squad in a very good way.

"The opportunity arose considering the tough competition that Hammarby has in the position, and we are very happy to be able to loan him."

With his pace, height, and defensive skills, Gyamfi is expected to make a significant impact at Osters.