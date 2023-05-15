Ghanaian defender Kingsley Marcinek departs Fortuna Dusseldorf after one year

Ghanaian right-back Kingsley Marcinek has parted ways with Fortuna Dusseldorf after spending one season with the Bundesliga 2 side.

The 21-year-old joined the club in June 2022 from Homberg FC and played for the second team in the Regionalliga.

During his time at Dusseldorf II, Marcinek made 23 appearances in the fourth tier league and provided one assist. Despite showing promise, he has decided to move on from the club.

Reports suggest that Magdeburg and other Bundesliga 3 teams are interested in signing the talented defender.

It remains to be seen where Marcinek will ply his trade next season, but he is sure to attract interest from several clubs given his potential.

Marcinek’s departure marks the end of his brief stint at Fortuna Dusseldorf. The young right-back will now be looking to take the next step in his career and make an impact at his new club, wherever that may be.