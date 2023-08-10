Ghanaian defender Koffi Amankwaa Akurugu joins UE Cornella on a season-long loan

Ghanaian defender Koffi Amankwaa Akurugu has completed a move to Spanish club Unión Esportiva Cornellà, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 21-year-old joins the third-tier side on a season-long loan from La Liga outfit Getafe CF as he looks for more playing minutes in the new season.

Akurugu failed to make a single appearance for the Getafe first team in the La Liga last term, making the bench only once against UD Almeria.

The left-back played six matches for the Getafe CF B team during the Promoción de ascenso a Segunda Federación.

Amankwaa Akurugu made his senior debut for Getafe on August 29, 2021, when he came on a substitute to play six minutes against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

He earned his first La Liga start on October 10 in the same year when Getafe beat RCD Espanyol and provided an assist in a 2-1 victory at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Amankwaa Akurugu enjoyed his first full minutes in the next month when he lasted the entire duration in the Copa Del Rey match against lower-tier CFJ Mollerussa.