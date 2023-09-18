Ghanaian defender Kofi Schulz's goal secures thrilling victory for WSG Tirol in Austria

German-Ghanaian Kofi Schulz made a significant impact for WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring a crucial goal in their thrilling 3-2 victory over Austria Lustenau.

The defender was a key player for his team, starting the match at the Planet Pure Stadion and contributing a full 90-minute performance.

WSG Tirol took control of the game early on, and their breakthrough came in the 38th minute when a long throw-in resulted in captain Felix Bacher's header, which found Schulz. From close range, Schulz confidently found the back of the net.

Shortly before halftime, Nik Prelec extended WSG Tirol's lead with a well-placed left-footed shot, with an assist from Matthäus Taferner.

However, Austria Lustenau launched a comeback in the second half, with Anthony Schmid scoring twice to level the score at 2-2.

The decisive moment arrived in the 62nd minute when Lukas Sulzbacher netted the winning goal for WSG Tirol after a swift counterattack, securing the thrilling 3-2 victory. It was a standout performance by Schulz and a memorable win for his team in the Austrian Bundesliga.