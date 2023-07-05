Ghanaian defender Kwaku Oduroh joins Rochdale in English League Two

English League Two side Rochdale AFC have completed the signing of English-born Ghanaian defender Kwaku Oduroh ahead of the 2023-24 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 20-year-old fullback joins on a season-long loan from League One outfit Derby County until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Upon joining up with the squad, Oduroh said he is excited for what lies ahead.

"I’m delighted, of course," commented Oduroh.

"The gaffer showed a real interest, and that was promising for me. We spoke a lot throughout the off-season, and there was a clear plan.

"Coming on loan, he needs to trust that I can benefit his squad and help the development of the squad. For me, as a young player, for him to show that trust in me is everything.

"I want to show what I can do. I’ve not quite had the chance yet in my career for one or two reasons, but I have a new opportunity and a chance to do it. I’m very excited and ready to go."

Oduroh is a product of the Manchester City Academy, having joined at the Under-9 age group.

During his time with the European champions, he won the Under-18 Premier League and Premier League 2 titles.

He left the club last summer and signed for Derby on a two-year-deal following a successful trial.

The young defender made six appearances for Derby's First Team last season and was a regular for their Under-21 team as well.