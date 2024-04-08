Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar meets Argentina legend Lionel Messi

Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar has met the legendary Lionel Messi after the Major League Soccer game between Colorado Rapids and Inter Miami.

Abubakar, who recently became a US citizen, watched from the bench as Colorado Rapids held Messi's Inter Miami.

Messi inspired Miami after coming off the bench to score in the 2-2 draw at home.

The visitors took a first half lead through Rafael Novarro from the spot but Messi made an instant impact after scoring the equaliser moments after coming on. He also started the attack which lead to Leo Alfonso lead for the host.

However, two minutes from time Colorado Rapids levelled through Cole Basset.

This season, Abubakar, has made only one appearance for Rapids in the Major League Soccer.

The University of Dayton graduate joined Colorado Rapids in 2019 from Columbus Crew, having excelled on loan previously.