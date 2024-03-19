Ghanaian defender Lawrence Agyekum on target despite Liefering's defeat to Ried

Ghanaian defender Lawrence Agyekum showcased his scoring prowess for FC Liefering despite losing 3-2 to Ried emerged at the Innviertel Arena in a thrilling encounter in the Austrian Bundesliga 2,

Agyekum, a key player for Liefering lasted the full 90 minutes, demonstrating his endurance and commitment on the field.

The match kicked off with a bang for Liefering as Agyekum found the back of the net in just the 2nd minute, unleashing a powerful shot from approximately 17 meters out to give his team an early lead.

However, Ried responded swiftly, with Nikki Havenaar equalising in the 13th minute with a well-executed header following a short corner.

Despite Moussa Kounfolo Yeo's effort to restore Liefering's lead in the 69th minute, Ried continued to press forward, ultimately leveling the scoreline once again in the 79th minute through Wilfried Eza. The stage was set for a dramatic finale, and it was Ried who emerged victorious, with Fabian Wohlmuth netting the decisive goal in the 89th minute.

Agyekum's compatriot, Lumor Agbenyenu, also featured in the match for Ried, contributing 46 minutes of play before being substituted.

Agyekum's goal adds to his impressive season statistics, having made eight appearances, scored one goal, and provided one assist in the league so far. Despite the disappointment of the defeat, Agyekum's performance underscores his importance to the Liefering squad and his potential to make a significant impact on the pitch.