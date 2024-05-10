Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu impresses despite Odense narrow defeat

Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu showcased his talent and skill despite Odense BK's 2-1 loss to Lyngby in the Danish Superligaen on Friday evening.

Owusu played a pivotal role throughout the match, demonstrating his defensive prowess and contributing offensively with a crucial assist for Odense's only goal.

In the 13th minute, he delivered a precise pass to Luca Kjerrumgaard, who capitalised on the opportunity to score with a left-footed shot from close range.

Despite Owusu's efforts, Lyngby emerged as the stronger side, dominating possession and creating more goal-scoring opportunities. They managed to equalise in the 22nd minute through Andri Gudjohnsen before securing the winning goal in the 31st minute, courtesy of SÃ¦var MagnÃºsson, assisted by Jonathan Amon.

Despite the disappointing result, Owusu's performance was a bright spot for Odense BK. The Ghanaian defender has been a consistent presence in the team throughout the season, making 25 appearances and providing three assists in the league.

Owusu's standout display serves as a testament to his talent and contribution to Odense BK, despite the team's setback against Lyngby.