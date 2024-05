Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu impresses despite Odense narrow defeat

Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu showcased his talent and skill despite Odense BK's 2-1 loss to Lyngby in the Danish Superligaen on Friday evening.

Owusu played a pivotal role throughout the match, demonstrating his defensive prowess and contributing offensively with a crucial assist for Odense's only goal.

In the 13th minute, he delivered a precise pass to Luca Kjerrumgaard, who capitalised on the opportunity to score with a left-footed shot from close range.

Despite Owusu's efforts, Lyngby emerged as the stronger side, dominating possession and creating more goal-scoring opportunities. They managed to equalise in the 22nd minute through Andri Gudjohnsen before securing the winning goal in the 31st minute, courtesy of Sævar Magnússon, assisted by Jonathan Amon.

Despite the disappointing result, Owusu's performance was a bright spot for Odense BK. The Ghanaian defender has been a consistent presence in the team throughout the season, making 25 appearances and providing three assists in the league.

Owusu's standout display serves as a testament to his talent and contribution to Odense BK, despite the team's setback against Lyngby.