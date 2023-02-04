GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu on target in Willem II Tilburg's win

Published on: 04 February 2023
Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu on target in Willem II Tilburg's win

Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu was in terrific form on Friday, scoring and assisting as Willem II Tilburg recorded an impressive win.

Willem beat Helmond Sport 5-1 to remain eighth in the Dutch second-tier league.

Meerveld was also the creator of Tilburg's second goal before halftime. He made a good pass to Lucas Woudenberg, who found Elton Kabangu for a 2-0 lead.

Helmond Sport scored shortly after the break to get back into the game, but the home side responded with third goal through Jizz Hornkamp who scored a penalty.

Max Svensson made it 4-1 with a corner deflection before Owusu's cross found Jeremy BokilaHavekotte at the far post to make it 5-1.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more