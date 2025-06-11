Ghanaian defender Lloyd-Addo Kuffour relishes Austrian challenge after joining SKU Amstetten

German-born Ghanaian defender Lloyd-Addo Kuffour says he is excited to begin a new chapter in his career after completing a move to Austrian side SKU Ertl Glas Amstetten.

The 23-year-old joins from German fourth-tier club FSV Zwickau on a one-year contract, marking his first stint outside Germany.

Kuffour, who traces his roots to Ghana, expressed confidence in his decision, describing the move as an important step in his professional development.

“The discussions with the club were very good, and I quickly had a good feeling that I could take the next step in my development here,” he said. “I also find the league very interesting and am happy to be taking on this new challenge. I can’t wait to be on the pitch with the boys every day and to have my first sporting experience abroad.”

The pacey and versatile Kuffour is comfortable at left-back, centre-back, or in midfield. He was developed at Hannover 96 and Borussia Dortmund, before featuring for clubs such as Optik Rathenow, TSV Steinbach Haiger, and Rot Weiss Ahlen.

The move adds to the growing list of Ghanaian players making their mark in Austria’s second tier.