Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu helps SV Ried secure promotion to Austrian Bundesliga

Published on: 27 May 2025
Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu has clinched the Austrian 2. Liga title with SV Ried, sealing promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga for the 2025/26 season.

The 28-year-old defender, who joined SV Ried on a one-year contract during the January 2024 transfer window, played in 11 matches during the just-ended Erste Liga campaign, contributing to the team’s return to top-flight football.

With his contract set to expire on June 30, 2025, there is growing expectation that Lumor could be offered a contract extension following his performances during the second half of the season.

At the international level, Lumor has earned 14 caps with Ghana’s Black Stars and will be hoping that his return to top-tier European football boosts his chances of a national team recall.

