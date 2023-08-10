Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu joins Kifisia FC in Greece

Greek club Kifisia FC have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu on a free transfer.

Agbenyenu has moved to Greece in search of regular playing time, having departed Spanish club Malaga at the conclusion of the previous season.

Agbenyenu's football journey saw him initially join Aris Saloniki in 2021 after facing challenges in breaking through Sporting Lisbon's team.

His career led him to a season in Spain, where he played for Real Mallorca before making the decision to venture into the Greek topflight league.

Starting his career with Ghana's Wassaman United, Agbenyenu made a notable move to Portimonense in Portugal in 2016.

His talents later took him to 1860 Munich in Germany before securing a significant transfer to the ranks of Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

With international experience under his belt, Agbenyenu represented the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.