Ghanaian defender Mahammed Salisu nets first La Liga goal for Real Valladolid

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has cored his maiden La Liga goal as Real Valladolid lead Eibar 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year old scored his side's second just six minutes before the break at the Jose Zorilla stadium.

Sergi Guadiola had given the home side the lead just ten minutes into the game before the Ghanaian added the second on 39 minutes.

The goal is the defender's first in Spain after a good start to the campaign, which has seen him draw accolades from fans of La Liga.

More to follow...