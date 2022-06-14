Ghanaian defender Malachi Boateng handed new contract by Crystal Palace 

Crystal Palace have offered Ghanaian defender Malachi Boateng a new contract ahead of next season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Ghanaian youngster plays for Crystal Palace U23 side and made 20 appearances in the just-ended season.

The 19-year-old is among five academy players to have their contracts renewed by the Premier League side.

"Every player in this club's Academy deserves enormous recognition for their commitment and dedication to their personal development, which is a continual process", Academy Director Gary Issott said.

"To those who have been retained by the club, I would like to congratulate each of them. In itself being retained by Crystal Palace should motivate them to double down on their efforts to improve each and every day, and I wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead."