Former Tema Youth FC defender Malik Ismaila Antiri has joined Lebanon Premier League outfit Shabab Al-Ghazieh.

The towering centre back completed his move to the Middle East side on Wednesday on a free transfer.

Antiri spent last season in the Tanzanian elite division with Singida United.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Lebanese agent Mr. Hussein Chamseddine brokered the deal for the 23 year-old.

By Nuhu Adams