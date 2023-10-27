Ghanaian defender Manuel Nana Agyemang joins Al-Qasim SC in Iraq

Ghanaian defender Manuel Nana Agyemang has made a move to the Iraqi Premier League, signing with Al-Qasim SC following his departure from Himalayan Sherpa Club in Nepal.

Agyemang made his debut for his new club in their 1-0 victory over Baghdad in the league opener on Thursday.

Sharing his excitement on Twitter, the 21-year-old expressed his optimism about this new chapter in his career.

He wrote, "New home, new beginning, but same ambition. What a wonderful moment to play the league opener game of the season & also my debut game for this amazing club with a clean sheet and three points. 90mins in the tank, more to come. Thank You JESUS for making it possible."

Agyemang's journey in the football world has taken him from Rebels FC in India to Himalayan Sherpa Club in Nepal and now to Al-Qasim SC in Iraq.

His strong start with his new team sets a promising tone for his future in Iraqi football.