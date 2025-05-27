Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi joins German side FC Kaiserslautern

German 2. Bundesliga side FC Kaiserslautern have secured the signing of German-born Ghanaian centre-back Maxwell Gyamfi from third-tier club VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck.

The 25-year-old, who developed through the youth system at Borussia Dortmund, joins the Fritz-Walter-Stadion outfit on a free transfer ahead of the 2025/26 season. Kaiserslautern announced the deal without disclosing the length of his contract.

“FC Kaiserslautern has secured the services of Maxwell Gyamfi,” the club stated. “The 25-year-old defender is moving from third-division club VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck to the Palatinate.”

Speaking to the club’s website after signing, Gyamfi said: “FCK is simply a big name in German football, a good address. I'm convinced that moving here is the right next step in my career to further develop myself. I've been following the club's path for some time and am looking forward to becoming a part of it and hopefully having a successful time here.”

Sporting director Marcel Klos praised the defender’s qualities: “Last season, he was one of the top players in the third division. With his speed and dynamism, he brings components that are important for our game and for the second division in general.”

Gyamfi made 33 appearances for OsnabrÃ¼ck in all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign. Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, he remains eligible to represent Ghana at international level.