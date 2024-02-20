Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi scores in VfL Osnabruck's defeat in Bundesliga 2

German-born Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi showcased his goal-scoring prowess for VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck despite his team suffering a 3-1 defeat against Elversberg in the Bundesliga 2.

The match marked Gyamfi's first goal of the season after 22 games.

From the outset, both teams exhibited an evenly matched contest, with VfL attempting to establish dominance through possession while Elversberg capitalized on swift counterattacks, utilizing their speedy wing players to penetrate VfL's defense.

Elversberg broke the deadlock as Manuel Feil found himself unmarked in VfL's box, heading the ball past goalkeeper Philipp KÃ¼hn to give his side the lead.

SVE extended their advantage to 2-0 just two minutes later in the 38th minute through Hugo Vandermersch, taking advantage of OsnabrÃ¼ck's defensive lapse.

Elversberg further solidified their lead when Paul Wanner capitalized on a rebound, making it 3-0.

Despite the setbacks, VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck continued to fight, and substitute Noel Niemann came close to reducing the deficit as his strike rattled the crossbar. Seizing the opportunity, Maxwell Gyamfi was quick to react, pouncing on the loose ball and clinically finishing to score VfL's lone goal of the match in the 52nd minute.

While Gyamfi's goal provided a moment of consolation for VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck, the team ultimately faced defeat as Elversberg secured the victory in Bundesliga 2.