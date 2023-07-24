Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi tipped for success at VfL Osnabruck ahead of new season

German-born Ghanaian defender, Maxwell Gyamfi has been earmarked as one of the youngsters to watch in the Bundesliga II following his quick rise from Germany's lower-tier football to the second division.

Gyamfi played a pivotal role as VfL Osnabruck secured promotion to the Bundesliga II, making 35 appearances for the club last season.

Having spent most of his time playing in the Regionalliga Nord with the youth teams of Dortmund, Schalke and Hannover, Gyamfi made a move to Osnabruck in July last year.

"I'm sure that hardly anyone believed that Maxwell would play such an amazing season - crowned with promotion. I can still remember that many people smiled at us at the beginning, but that's the way business is (laughs)," said his advisor, Kevin Kyei to RivierSport.

"It was just very important that we both believed in the vision and worked hard for it to be where we are right now. It's still a long way to go we have in front of us. One thing is clear: he can be extremely proud of himself and his development," he added.

Gyamfi is already attracting interests from clubs in Germany and abroad but the 23-year-old has been advised to stay at Osnabruck.

"Of course, there are always interested parties when a boy suddenly develops like this and nobody had him on the radar. In Osnabrück, however, he is currently in good hands and is increasingly taking on a leadership role there from time to time, and he also knows the environment very well. At his young age, match practice definitely counts and that should always be the priority," added his representative.