Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi agrees deal to join Norwegian outfit Fredrikstaad FK

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi is closing in on a deal to join Norwegian outfit Fredrikstaad in the summer transfer window.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has agreed a three-year deal to join Fredrikstaad from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes.

Woledzi is expected to have his medical on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of his move to the Norwegian league.

The lanky defender struggled for game time in the first team of Vitoria Guimareas, making only 12 appearances for the B side in Liga 3.

Woldezi has two years remaining on his current deal with Guimareas but will leave the club after just a season in Portugal.

He previously played for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Liga.