Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi eager to make impact at new club Fredrikstad FK

Fredrikstad FK have successfully secured the signing of talented centre-back Maxwell Woledzi, who celebrated his 22nd birthday earlier this month.

Woledzi, who recently concluded his spell at Vitoria SC in Portugal, has inked a deal with Fredrikstad FK that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Expressing his excitement about joining Fredrikstad FK, Woledzi shared his enthusiasm for the club's ambitions and expectations.

He sees this move as the perfect opportunity to take his career to the next level and is determined to defend the club's reputation while striving for success.

Woledzi stated, "I am very happy to sign for a club like Fredrikstad. A club with great ambitions and demands. I think this is the right club and the right place for me to make the next step, and I am looking forward to giving my best to defend the good name of the club and achieve what we all want here in FFK."

Fredrikstad FK had been pursuing Woledzi for over a year and a half, recognizing his potential and the valuable skills he possesses. Having started his professional journey at Right to Dream and FC Nordsjælland's academy in Ghana, Woledzi made his mark in Denmark's Superliga before making the move to Vitoria SC. While Vitoria SC had a successful season, Woledzi's experience did not meet his expectations, prompting his return to Scandinavia.

Joacim Heier, a representative of Fredrikstad FK, expressed their satisfaction in securing Woledzi's signing, emphasizing his high level of play and immense potential.

Heier praised Woledzi's physical attributes, speed, ability in duels, and ball skills, noting that his experience in Scandinavia's top league and familiarity with playing on artificial grass make him an excellent addition to the team. Heier also commended Woledzi's character, describing him as a great individual with strong values.

Woledzi, who will don the number 22 jersey, will join his new teammates when they reconvene on July 20. He could make his debut for Fredrikstad FK in a training match against Moss at Fredrikstad Stadium on July 29.