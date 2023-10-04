Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi ecstatic over win Fredrikstad win against Raufoss

Ghanaian center-back Maxwell Woledzi expressed his satisfaction following Fredrikstad's impressive 3-0 victory over Raufoss in the Norwegian First Division on Sunday, October 1.

Woledzi played the full 90 minutes in the game. This victory propelled Fredrikstad to the top of the Norwegian First Division with a 7-point lead over second-place KFUM, accumulating 54 points.

After the match, Woledzi took to Instagram to describe the team's performance as outstanding and celebrated their clean sheet.

He also expressed his gratitude to the more than four thousand fans who attended the game at the Nye Fredrikstad Stadion.

"HAKUNA MATATA. Alhamdulilah - Great team performance 🤍❤️💪🏿+3pts🔝- clean sheet. FANS - Thank you," Maxwell Woledzi wrote on Instagram.

In the match, Stain Stary Molde scored the opening goal for Fredrikstad in the 47th minute, assisted by Oscar Aga.

Sondre Sorlokk added a second goal in the 51st minute, and Joannes sealed the victory with a penalty in the 72nd minute.