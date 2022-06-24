Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi 'grateful' to Nordsjaelland after Vitoria SC switch

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi has expressed gratitude to Nordsjaelland after completing a transfer to Portugues side Vitória S.C.

Woledzi was a part of Nordsjaelland since 2019. He made 24 appearances for the club in all competitions last season.

"I am very grateful for the time I have had in FC Nordsjælland. I owe a big thank you for giving me the opportunity to come and play for the club in its time. What a journey it has been. I have been through both ups and downs, and I have grown enormously - both as a player and as a person" Woledzi said.

The 20-year-old is expected to initially join the ‘B’ team where he is expected to prove himself to earn a shot at the first team.

Vitoria holds full economic rights of the player for €100,000 and Nordsjaelland has a 25% share in profits from a future sale of the youngster.

Woledzi was recently handed his debut Ghana national team call-up for the Asian friendlies against Japan and Chile but could not honour the invitation due to visa problems.

The Nima-born defender trained at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before he was transferred to Nordsjaelland.