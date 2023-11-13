Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi helps Fredrikstad secure promotion to the Norwegian topflight league

Ghanaian centre-back Maxwell Woledzi has secured topflight promotion with Norwegian outfit Fredrikstad FK.

The versatile defender played a pivotal role as the club returned to the Norwegian Elieserien after finishing top of the Division One league.

Woledzi featured as Fredrikstad pipped FK Jerv on the final day of the league to finish the campaign in style.

Despite joining the club halfway through the season, Woledzi made 15 league appearances, helping the club collect 64 points, eight points ahead of second-place KFUM.

The towering centre-back joined the club in the winter transfer window after leaving Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes.

The former Right to Dream Academy player is reportedly attracting interest from top European clubs following his outstanding season.