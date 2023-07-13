Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi joins Norwegian club Fredrikstad FK

Ghanaian centre-back, Maxwell Woledzi has completed his move to Norwegian outfit Fredrikstad FK in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year deal to join Fredrikstad from Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes.

"I am very happy to sign for a club like Fredrikstad. A club with great ambitions and demands. I think this is the right club and the right place for me to make the next step, and I am looking forward giving my best to defend the good name of the club and achieve what we all want here in FFK," he said after completing his move.

Woledzi has been on the radar of Fredrikstad before moving to Portugal, where he struggled to get game time.

However, his return to the Scandinavian region is expected to help him rediscover his form as he sought for regular action.

“We worked hard to sign Maxwell last year but were unsuccessful then. When the chance arose again now, it was an opportunity we could not pass up. In Maxwell, we get a player with an already high level and even greater potential," said manager Joacim Heier.

"He has both physique, speed, dueling power and good skills on the ball. He has spent several years in Scandinavia, played on artificial grass in North Zealand and has experience from Scandinavia's best league. In addition, he is a great person with good basic values. We are extremely pleased to get a player like Maxwell to Fredrikstad."

Woledzi will wear the number 22 jersey at Fredrikstad.