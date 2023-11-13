Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi secures Norway second division league title with Fredrikstad FK

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi celebrated a significant victory as he and his team, Fredrikstad FK, clinched the Norway second-tier league title by defeating Jerv 1-0 on Sunday.

Remarkably, Fredrikstad FK had already secured promotion to the top flight three games before their title-clinching victory.

Woledzi, who joined the team midseason following his stint with Portugal's Vitoria Sporting Club, made a considerable impact in his 15 league appearances for the club. His contributions were pivotal to Fredrikstad FK's success, as they secured the First Division title with just two defeats throughout the season.

Notably, Woledzi played a key role in the team's defensive efforts, contributing to four clean sheets.

This triumph marks Fredrikstad FK's second league title in the last three years, and they are now preparing for their participation in the Eliteserien in the upcoming season following their promotion.

Maxwell Woledzi's achievement is a testament to his skill and dedication, contributing to his team's remarkable success in the Norway second-tier league.