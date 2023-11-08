GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi secures Norwegian First Division title with Fredrikstad

Published on: 08 November 2023
Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi has clinched the championship in the Norwegian first division league as Fredrikstad secured the top spot.

Fredrikstad, having already secured promotion to the top flight league next season with four games in hand, secured the title in their weekend match against Moss FK.

Fredrikstad needed just a single point to secure the league title.

Woledzi played as a midfielder in this crucial game, helping his team to a 2-2 draw on the road and sealing the league title.

With one more round of games to go, Fredrikstad is guaranteed to finish ahead of KFUM Oslo, who currently occupy the second spot on the standings.

Woledzi's journey to Fredrikstad began in the summer after his departure from the Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has played 13 matches in the second half of the 2023 season since joining Fredrikstad.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

