Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto departs German club Dynamo Dresden

Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto has parted ways with German club Dynamo Dresden after two seasons.

The 25-year-old joined Dresden on July 1, 2021, following his departure from Mainz. During his time with the club, Akoto made a total of 57 appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

In the recently concluded season, Akoto featured in 27 games for Dresden, where he showcased his skills and contributed three assists. Despite his efforts, the team finished in 6th place on the league table.

Prior to his stint at Dynamo Dresden, Akoto had represented SV Wehen Wiesbaden.

Following his departure from Dresden, Akoto is currently a free agent, exploring new opportunities to continue his professional football career.