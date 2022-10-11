Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto feels bitter about his own goal

Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto couldn't hide his displeasure after scoring an own goal in Dynamo Dresden's match against VfL Osnabrück.

His own goal, however, had no negative impact as Dresden won 3-2, with Akoto assisting one of the goals.

The 25-year-old had recently recovered from an injury, and he played a great game.

"As you already know, I twisted my ankle last season, and tape my foot every day. It's bitter when you got a toe on the same spot. But I really wanted to continue."

"A very bitter thing [own goal]," added Akoto.

Akoto joined Dresden on a free transfer in July 2021 and is an important player for the team.

He has made nine appearances this season, recording three goal contributions.

The four games he has missed this season were due to injuries.