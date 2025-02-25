Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto named in Danish Superliga TOTW

Ghanaian-German defender Michael Akoto has earned a well-deserved spot in the Danish Superliga Team of the Week following his exceptional performance for AGF Aarhus in their emphatic 4-0 victory over Aalborg BK in Round 19 of the league.

The dynamic defender played a crucial role in ensuring his side's dominance at the New Vejlby Stadium, contributing significantly both defensively and offensively.

Aarhus set the tone early in the game, with Danish forward Patrick Mortensen breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute after latching onto a well-timed assist from Icelandic midfielder Mikael Anderson.

The home side continued to press for more, and their relentless attacking play paid off shortly after the halftime break.

Anderson, who had been influential throughout the match, doubled the lead in the 47th minute, finishing off a fine pass from Tobias Bech.

Aalborg struggled to contain Aarhus’ attacking threat, and Mortensen struck again to extend the advantage further.

The visitors’ woes were compounded in the 71st minute when Senegalese defender Oumar Diakhite inadvertently put the ball into his own net, sealing a resounding victory for Aarhus.

Akoto’s commanding presence at the back was instrumental in Aarhus keeping a clean sheet, and his composed defensive display earned him recognition among the league’s best performers of the week.

The team of the week: