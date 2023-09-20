Ghanaian defender Mike Aidoo makes UEFA Youth League debut for Inter Milan

Ghanaian defender Mike Aidoo celebrated a milestone moment as he made his debut appearance in the UEFA Youth League while playing for Inter Milan.

The match ended in an exciting 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad in Spain.

At just 18 years old, Aidoo has shown remarkable progress within Inter Milan's youth system, advancing from the U15 division to the U19 team over the past three years.

His technical abilities and tenacity have not gone unnoticed, earning him the opportunity to train with the senior team and receive call-ups to the Italian youth squad.

During his debut in the UEFA Youth League, Aidoo played for 73 minutes and was involved in three fouls committed by his opponents in the penalty area, showcasing his dynamic and surging runs down the right flank.

Notably, the Italian-born Ghanaian has been a consistent starter in all four matches for Inter's U19 side this season.

Inter Milan finds themselves in Group D of the UEFA Youth League, alongside Benfica, Real Sociedad, and Salzburg. Their next challenge in the competition is set to take place at home against Benfica in October.