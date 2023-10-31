GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau's late heroics earns him Team of The Week spot

Published on: 31 October 2023
Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau's late heroics earns him Team of The Week spot

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau has earned a well-deserved spot in Sofascore's Eerste Divisie Team of the Week following a standout performance.

The 33-year-old showcased his prowess by scoring the decisive goal in Telstar's recent triumph over TOP Oss in the Eerste Divisie.

The match took place at the 711 Stadion, and Apau  figure throproved to be an essential figure throughout the encounter, putting in a full 90-minute shift alongside his teammates. Adding to the Ghanaian contingent, Dutch-born midfielder Robin Polley also featured for Telstar, giving it his all for 69 minutes.

After a goalless first half, the game was injected with more excitement due to strategic substitutions from both coaches.

Ultimately, it was Mitch Apau who emerged as the hero, delivering the winning goal for Telstar in added time with a precise right-footed shot from close range to the centre of the goal, capitalising on a well-executed corner.

Telstar's next league game is set to be against Helmond Sport, and fans will be eager to see if Mitch Apau can continue his remarkable form.

Sofascore's Eerste Divisie Team of the Week is surely enriched by Apau's standout performance, and his goal is a testament to his skill and commitment on the field.

Below is the team of the week:

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more