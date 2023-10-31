Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau's late heroics earns him Team of The Week spot

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau has earned a well-deserved spot in Sofascore's Eerste Divisie Team of the Week following a standout performance.

The 33-year-old showcased his prowess by scoring the decisive goal in Telstar's recent triumph over TOP Oss in the Eerste Divisie.

The match took place at the 711 Stadion, and Apau figure throproved to be an essential figure throughout the encounter, putting in a full 90-minute shift alongside his teammates. Adding to the Ghanaian contingent, Dutch-born midfielder Robin Polley also featured for Telstar, giving it his all for 69 minutes.

After a goalless first half, the game was injected with more excitement due to strategic substitutions from both coaches.

Ultimately, it was Mitch Apau who emerged as the hero, delivering the winning goal for Telstar in added time with a precise right-footed shot from close range to the centre of the goal, capitalising on a well-executed corner.

Telstar's next league game is set to be against Helmond Sport, and fans will be eager to see if Mitch Apau can continue his remarkable form.

Sofascore's Eerste Divisie Team of the Week is surely enriched by Apau's standout performance, and his goal is a testament to his skill and commitment on the field.

Below is the team of the week: